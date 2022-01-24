'Bright future' could mean a quiet transfer window for Leeds

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear caused a stir with his pre-Newcastle United programme notes by basically saying the addition of players in the transfer window could hamper the development of players who have recently broken into the first team due to a host of injuries to the squad.

"In blooding Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde, Marcelo (Bielsa) broke a divisional record by having handed eight teenagers their debut in a single season," Kinnear wrote.

"While this has led to some factions understandably bemoaning a perceived lack of strength in depth in our squad, it promises an extremely bright future for our great club."

United are looking to bring in RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson having submitted an improved bid of £20m for the USA international. However, the Austrian league leaders will be loathe to sell him whilst in Champions League action too.