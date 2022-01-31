'Danish fans can't believe he's coming to Brentford'

Brentford have signed "the highest profile player we've ever had", according to Beesotted podcaster Billy Grant.

Eriksen has joined the Bees until the end of the season and Grant says his arrival is a huge coup for Thomas Frank's side.

"We've got lots of Danish connections at Brentford," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "But the Danish fans can't believe Eriksen is coming here.

"He's a brilliant footballer, the highest profile we've ever had, and I'm absolutely delighted.

"We can't believe he's coming here either - it's brilliant."

Follow all today's transfer updates in our live page