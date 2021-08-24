Aston Villa v Newcastle: In pictures

Aston Villa v Newcastle: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionVilla Park was packed out for the first time since February 2020 for the visit of NewcastlePublished7 minutes agoimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionAnd Danny Ings introduced himself to the returning Villa fans in style, scoring with a spectacular overhead kick to put them in frontimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionThe Villa fans duly celebrated with Ings, impressed by their new signing's stunning goalimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionAnwar El Ghazi calmly slotted home a penalty after VAR highlighted a handball by Newcastle's Jamaal Lascellesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionA penalty was then awarded at the other end of the pitch after Emi Martinez fouled Newcastle's Callum Wilson - but VAR deemed the striker to be offside and overturned the decision