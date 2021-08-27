Patrick Bamford’s first call-up to the senior England squad will provide a "super opportunity" for the Leeds United striker, says Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

Bamford was included in the 25-man squad for September's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

The 27-year-old has previously represented England at under-21 level, but has yet to make his full international debut.

“This is a super opportunity for Patrick – he’s been very close in our minds for the last few squads,” Southgate told John Murray on the Football Daily podcast.

“He’s had a fantastic couple of seasons with Leeds and is supremely well coached.”

