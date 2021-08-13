Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media ahead of his first game as a Premier League manager against Chelsea.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

- On squad depth, Viera says that "we are maybe a little bit light on numbers and we are working hard to improve the squad";

- On how he feels about being a Premier League boss: "It's going to be really exciting. This is something I always wanted to do. That will be the case tomorrow and I’m really excited about it";

- On what it's been like working with Wilfried Zaha: "He’s been fantastic. He's been a leader like I was expecting. A leader on and off the field. I believe he’s one of the best players in this league and we are fortunate to have a player like that in our squad";

- The club has also received a £87.5m investment but Vieira says "nothing will be crazy" with their spending.