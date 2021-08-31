Alex Howell, BBC Sport

The transfer window is closing and time is running out for Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace to finish adding to their squad in what has been a big rebuild this summer.

The club let over 10 players leave, some with lots of experience in the Premier League. But the main issue challenging Vieira’s squad is the lack of goals - the same problem Roy Hodgson had during his time in charge.

Saturday's goals at West Ham were the Eagles' first this season and they crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Watford despite playing a strong side and dominating possession.

The club have been linked with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, but there doesn’t seem to be any movement with that deal. Like many teams, Palace need a proven goalscorer - and with time running out in the window, the chance of bringing in that player gets smaller.