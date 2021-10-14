Chelsea's Germany striker Timo Werner, 25, is a top target for Newcastle United. (Bild - in German, external)

Monaco have put a price tag of 60m euro on 21-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with Chelsea - as well as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool - keen on the player. (Marca - in Spanish), external

Real Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28. The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and would add experience to the Spanish side's back four. (Marca in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Sevilla's France centre-back Jules Kounde remains a target for the Blues, with Manchester United joining the race to sign the 22-year-old. (Fichajes, via FourFourTwo), external

Chelsea are also interested in signing Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, but teammate Mats Hummels, 32, has warned the 21-year-old he may not find "the grass greener" if he leaves the German club. (Bild - in German), external

