Chelsea manager Graham Potter after defeat at Borussia Dortmund: "Training as a group has been fantastic so the spirit's there in the team. It's just we need a little bit of luck and to carry on the performance level that we had tonight. We need to try to keep improving.

"We were pushing at the time [of the goal] and were the better team so to concede in that manner is what we're disappointed in but the players are honest. They know they can do better than that. We'll probably focus on the positive, which was that the performance was another step forward for us.

"Before the game we were looking at Reece (James), Ruben (Loftus-Cheek), Ben (Chilwell) and Kalidou (Koulibaly). It's their first and second games for some time and it isn't easy to pick up the speed of the Champions League but they did it really well. You've still got three new players coming in and again playing against a team that is in a good moment.

"Hopefully we will improve and then in three weeks' time, we can take the game at Stamford Bridge. They know the situation that we're in and they know the challenges that we have but it's exciting."