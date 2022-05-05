We asked for your comments on Manchester City's Champions League exit and where it went wrong in Madrid.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Matt: Feel gutted but also proud of how we played. We didn’t collapse - Madrid are somehow charmed and threw everything at us. Sure we should have held them off, but they aren’t a bad team right?! If the second leg had been at home we’d have won for sure. Our main issue is converting chances more clinically - how we miss Aguero.

Tom: Sometimes you can be the better team and lose in football. It happens. It doesn't mean Pep got it wrong. Just unlucky.

Colin: Was a tough one to take after clearly being the better team for all but six minutes. I’ll be there Sunday cheering City on. I still celebrate getting to 40 points so just winning the league would do just fine.

Kevin: Guardiola made the mistake of thinking it was all over when he took off De Bruyne and Jesus. He should have remembered what Madrid did in the last two rounds. Easy to say in hindsight, but the game is for 90+ minutes, not 70.

Younus: It's difficult to say what the problem is, or if there even is an addressable problem. City would not be the first formidable team to have shortcomings in Europe - let us not forget Wenger's Arsenal of the early 2000s or the Galacticos. Pep will have another run at it next year and surely he'll do it then.

James: When are people going to start questioning Pep? He was brought in to win the Champions League and has consistently failed. The loss against Real Madrid was as much his fault as any of the players. He could have bought a striker that would have killed off last night's game in the summer but he refused!

