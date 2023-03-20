Martin Keown said Antonio Conte "wants to let people know how it really is" before his inevitable departure from Tottenham.

The former Arsenal defender can't see a way back for the Spurs boss after his comments to the media on Saturday and told Match of the Day 2: "I think he feels he is doing the club a favour in being totally honest.

"He wants people to know he is part of a succession of managers that hasn’t been able to succeed here and that is unusual for him.

"He’s come after the players and that is the first time he’s really done that. It sounds like someone who is about to leave for me.

"It doesn’t sound like he is going to be there in the future, but on the way out he wants to let people know how it really is."

Danny Gabbidon added: "Like everyone I was really surprised.

"For Antonio Conte to come out and pretty much throw the whole club under the bus, to call the players selfish, they are words that should stay in the dressing room for me.

"You can see his frustration. To throw away a 3-1 lead is disappointing, but to come out with those comments just sounds like a man who doesn’t want to be there anymore."

Did you know? No side has conceded more away goals since the Premier League restarted following the World Cup break than Tottenham (14), with Spurs winning just two of their seven games on the road during this period (D2 L3).

