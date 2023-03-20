'Arsenal look like title winners to me'

Journalist Luke Edwards says Arsenal "look like champions now" which would be a "great result" for the Premier League.

The Gunners bounced back from their midweek Europa League disappointment in style to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "They look like champions to me now. They had that Europa League disappointment midweek which was draining physically and emotionally and they played so well, they brushed aside and outclassed Crystal Palace really.

"I think they look like title winners to me and I think that would be a great result for the Premier League because they are one of those clubs who haven’t won the league for a long period of time."

Liverpool forward Tash Dowie said if the Gunners are going to win the title, Gabriel Jesus' return will prove crucial.

She said: "Games are running out now and they just keep producing. Everything is going for them now.

"If Arsenal are going to go and win this league, Jesus being back in my opinion is massive. They have done so well without a proven goalscorer and he was in such good form before his injury.

"He is hungrier than ever now. The way they are performing and with him back, they are in a really good place and it’s exciting times."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker added: "Watching Arsenal for me right now is like watching Pep’s Man City a couple of years ago when it was just so entertaining, it was drawing you in to want to watch them because the football and the style from front to back was just sensational.

"I can’t tell you how this title is going to go. There could be some bumps in the road, but I just want to enjoy the journey."

Did you know? Arsenal earned their 22nd Premier League win of the season, as many as they managed in the whole of last term, and the Gunners’ most ever wins in their first 28 matches of a league campaign.

