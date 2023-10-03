Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice speaking to TNT Sports: "I feel we created enough to win the game, for sure.

"We missed some big chances. It's a great finish for their first goal and the second one we created with our own problems.

"I thought we totally dominated the match but they are not an easy opponent. We had to be on it but it was just that final bit that was lacking.

"Credit to them. They defended very well and some of their centre-backs had some outstanding performances.

"We're only 10 games or so into the season. We're just warming up and getting into our rhythm. Our focus turns back to the league and it's a massive game on Sunday."