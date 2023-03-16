Having lost their first FA Cup meeting with Burnley in January 1931, Manchester City have won each of their past four against the Clarets in the competition, most recently a 5-0 win in the fourth round in 2018-19.

Manchester City have reached the semi-final of the FA Cup in five of their six seasons under Pep Guardiola, failing only in 2017-18. They could become the third team to reach the last four of the competition in five consecutive seasons since the creation of the Football League, after Manchester United (1961-62 to 1965-66) and Arsenal (2000-01 to 2004-05).