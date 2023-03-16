'Outstanding' Clark earned call-up and we'll help Shankland - Neilson

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says the “outstanding” Zander Clark’s Scotland call-up is well deserved as he pledged to help Lawrence Shankland return to Steve Clarke’s squad.

Clark is hoping to replace injured Tynecastle colleague Craig Gordon as Scotland number one in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain, but striker Shankland won’t feature despite 21 goals for Hearts this season.

"Lawrence is one of the top scorers in the league but Steve will have his reasons," said Neilson.

"He's not played the last couple of games either so that's potentially counted against him.

"We just need to deal with it - it's up to us to get him back in it. He's not made the squad but hopefully he can make the squad in the summer.

"Zander's been outstanding for us. It's no surprise at all that he's in the squad. Hopefully he can get some game time as well.”