Your Wolves team of the season

Wolves' push for a European finish faltered towards the end of the campaign, but who made your team of the season for Bruno Lage's side?

Goalkeeper

After playing 37 of Wolves' 38 Premier League games, it comes as no surprise that Jose Sa was the number one pick for the vast majority.

Defenders

Captain Conor Coady was the most selected player overall and he is partnered at centre-back by Romain Saiss. Nelson Semedo was the most-selected right- back, while Rayan Ait-Nouri was preferred on the left.

Max Kilman was the sixth-most selected player overall, but didn't make the top two in any one position - and your most selected formation was 4-3-3, so there's no room for a third centre-back.

Midfielders

Ruben Neves was your first-choice midfielder, and the second most selected overall. He is joined by Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker.

Attackers

Wolves' top scorer Raul Jiminez led the line in your team of the season, with summer signing Hwang Hee-chan on his left. Adama Traore, despite his January move to Barcelona, was your most selected player on the right of a front three.

