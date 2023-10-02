We thought 'that was a little bit naughty'

Livingston manager David Martindale was happy to see VAR help the match officials arrive at the “correct decision” in his side’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

Martindale was angered there was no video review of Rangers’ opening goal in Livi’s midweek Viaplay Cup defeat.Martindale said: “I thought the penalty incident was outside the box at first, but I also thought it was a foul.

“For the red card, my assistant Neil Hastings turned to me and said, ‘that’s a little bit naughty’. That’s us classing it as a bad challenge.

“What I will say is that I am happy the referee was allowed the chance to go to the monitor. On Wednesday night, the referee wasn’t allowed that opportunity and that was the disappointing aspect.

“We can’t have any grievances this time as the matchday referee used the technology to make the decision.

“It wasn’t down to someone sitting in a studio in a sterile environment. It was the referee who is here in real time and in this environment.

“So, I was happy that the on-field ref was allowed to use the technology to get the correct decision.”