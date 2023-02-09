Transfer news: Toffees to continue pursuit of Beto

Gossip graphic

Everton will make another attempt to sign Portuguese forward Beto, 25, from Italian side Udinese in the summer after failing to clinch a deal in January. (Mondo Udinese - in Italian)

Liverpool are also among the clubs interested in Toffees defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail)

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is to discuss a new contract with AC Milan. The France international, 36, had been a target for Everton in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

