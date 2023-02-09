Docherty aims for cup form to continue

Martin Dowden, BBC Scotland

Kilmarnock assistant manager Tony Docherty says cup competition is very important to the club ahead of their fifth round Scottish Cup trip to take on Dundee United at Tannadice.

Docherty insists the cup can give the squad a "massive shot in the arm" for their league campaign as they struggle to pull away from the bottom of the Premiership with poor away form particularly damaging.

Docherty cited their League Cup victory at Tynecastle at the same stage of that competition as evidence that Kilmarnock can take another step as they hope to emulate their run to the League Cup semi-finals, where they eventually succumbed to Celtic.

When asked if it's a psychological element impacting their form on the road, he said: "It could be, but there’s a whole load of factors you could look at. Sometimes you can overanalyse and it’s like paralysis from analysis. It’s important that you just focus on the job in hand."