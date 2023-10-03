Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs discusses Julen Lopetegui's departure on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

Lopetegui helped the club to Premier League survival last season and worked on rebuilding his squad over the summer transfer window, after losing key players Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins.

The Spaniard oversaw Wolves' pre-season but wanted to leave during the summer, leading to Gary O'Neil taking charge. Hobbs explains why it has taken time for O'Neil to find results.