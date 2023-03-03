Matthews content to enjoy the moment with Saints

Remi Matthews faces an uncertain future beyond the summer but is determined to make the most of his time with St Johnstone.

The goalkeeper is on loan from Crystal Palace, where his contract expires in the summer.

“I have spoken to people back down the road and at the minute it's keep playing, keep trying to play as well as I can, keep trying to make every difference to the team,” the 29-year-old said.

“That's my goal and that's been my goal since I came. I wanted to come here and play as well as I could and finish as high as possible.

"I have been in the game long enough to know in football you never know what's around the corner.

"I could find myself here, I could find myself abroad, anywhere. I take it day by day, enjoy every day as much as I can and we'll see what the future holds."