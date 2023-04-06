The decision to possibly bring Frank Lampard back to Chelsea "looks unprofessional" and will not inspire the players, according to former Aston Villa and England full-back Stephen Warnock.

Lampard is seemingly on the cusp of a return to Stamford Bridge on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Warnock said the appointment sends out the wrong messages.

"You could sit here and say bringing back a club legend is a masterstroke," he said. "But from my point of view as a player, you look at what he has done at Everton and are not filled with confidence he is the right man to take us forward.

"I think it's poor from the club. Chelsea can't stand still and it looks almost like a circus. What's the process? It looks very unprofessional."

Warnock also pointed to the arrival of Thomas Tuchel - to replace Lampard - two years ago as evidence that appointments can make a stunning short-term impact, if it is the right person.

"Frank knows the club - but his status as a player goes out of the window when standing on the touchline," he said. "Tuchel did not know the club at all but he had an instant impact and won the Champions League, because that's what great managers do.

"This team is capable of winning the Champions League, if they have confidence and a gameplan to suit them."

