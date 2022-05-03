Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

A brilliant European night against Real Madrid that produced some fabulous football, and a slender one-goal advantage to take into this week’s second leg.

Then a potentially tricky trip to Elland Road that, despite the hostile atmosphere both on and off the pitch, City controlled and deservedly came out on top.

As I reflect and celebrate both the amazing individual performances and outstanding teamwork, there is one player I believe deserves to be singled out for particular praise.

No, not Kevin de Bruyne. Nor Gabriel Jesus.

There were some raised eyebrows when Nathan Ake was signed from Bournemouth in 2020 for £40m.

However, he has proved to be a very dependable, effective and flexible defender, whether that is at centre or left-back.

He has established himself as an important member of the squad and may well be involved in more memorable moments over the next few weeks.