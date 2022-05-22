Chelsea v Watford: Confirmed team news

Thomas Tuchel makes five changes to the Chelsea team that drew at home to Leicester on Thursday.

Winger Kenedy is handed his first Premier League appearance of the season, while Saul Niguez makes his first league start since March.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz also return to the side.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Saul Niguez, Kante, Kenedy, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Jorginho, Lukaku, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Barkley, Chilwell, Sarr