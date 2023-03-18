Brentford manager Thomas Frank: "I guess 1-1 was a fair result looking at the 90 minutes. I think we produced a fine first half where we deserved to get in front. Second half unfortunately they scored really early with the equaliser.

"After that I felt we couldn't really get going. We lacked the offensive quality from all of our offensive players. We didn't lack quality but maybe we weren't at the absolute top of our game.

"I am pleased we are 10 games unbeaten here. We're definitely creating a fortress and we need to keep building on that.

"I think this game was a good game and one we could and should have won. But before this season if you told me we would draw with Leicester at home and still be 17 points ahead I would have said 'nah maybe not,'"

[On the international break] "I always like it in a way, it is an opportunity to get players ready and energised.

"My glass is always half full, I am an optimist and I will look forward."