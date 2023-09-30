Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer speaking to Premier League Productions: "Just look at the pictures at the end. The fans have been incredible with us since the start of the season.

"We had a few performances where we weren't at our best and they were with us. It's special. You can see they know we will give everything for the shirt."

On his goal: "It doesn't matter how [the goals] go in. I hoped if I just gambled it would happen again and they all count."

On his black eye: "I just got a knock to my eye and it just affected my movement a little bit. It was a whack on the eyeball more than anything."

Luton Town striker Carlton Morris: "They are quite good at defending set-pieces but it's a strength of ours. It's something we did well on last season and brought into this one.

"It's all about momentum. It's huge in football. We've had a few tough results. It feels really good today but not too good. We don't want to get too high.

"We have to work hard and be at it. We will keep cool heads but use that momentum going into the next few games."