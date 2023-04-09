Analysis: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield

Liverpool’s slim hopes of a top four place in the Premier League receded even further after the thrilling draw with Arsenal at Anfield in which they showed both sides of what they have become.

In the first half, as Arsenal cruised into a two-goal lead, Liverpool were slow, lifeless and horribly vulnerable at the back as they conceded two cheap goals to Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked on the way to another disappointing defeat but were sparked into life after a clash between Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Anfield, so subdued, came to life and Liverpool suddenly remembered what has made them such a feared side in recent years.

Mohamed Salah’s goal set up a second half siege and it required the Egyptian’s second penalty miss in succession and a magnificent display of goalkeeping from Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale to keep a rampant Liverpool at bay, Roberto Firmino heading a deserved late equaliser.

Liverpool have now gone five games without a win since thrashing Manchester United 7-0 and their inconsistencies – the bad then the good – were on full display here.