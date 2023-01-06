Stellini on Kane, Gil's future and trying to win a trophy

Following the death of Antonio Conte's former Juventus team-mate Gianluca Vialli, Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's FA Cup third-round game against Portsmouth.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs assistant manager:

  • On the death of Vialli, he said: "Antonio in this moment is very upset. We are close to Vialli's family and all of those who loved Vialli."

  • When asked if Harry Kane will play against Pompey, he said: "It could be an opportunity to give him a rest but we don't have many players."

  • He expects Bryan Gil to stay at the club and said: "He's playing very well and we're so happy."

  • On the FA Cup, he said: "Everyone is thinking about the next step in the Premier League but we have an important match tomorrow. It is an important cup to play."

  • He added: "We talk about trying to win a trophy and tomorrow is an important game to show our desire."

  • Stellini said some players have to wait until they are ready to play in the first team, but "with Pape [Matar Sarr] it was very easy, but we have a hierarchy and he has to respect that".