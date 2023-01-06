'Potter needs more time - but I feel he won’t get that at Chelsea'

Chelsea fan Alex hopes Graham Potter gets more time, but doesn't expect that will happen.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I would have loved if Thomas Tuchel wasn’t sacked in the first place, but you can’t go back in time.

"Potter has taken over the team at a point when we’ve got 10 injuries now. He could have been great and he needs more time, but I feel he won’t get that at Chelsea.

"I don’t see anybody who could replace him. A lot of people see this season as a write-off, I think. At this point, I am celebrating youth players coming on and most people would like to see him fully experiment.

"If he’s not going to be here long it would be nice to see him play players who actually want to play for the team."

