Hibernian forward Martin Boyle marked his return for Australia with a goal and assist in a 2-2 friendly draw with Mexico.

The 30-year-old, who missed the World Cup with a knee injury, crossed for Harry Souttar to open the scoring at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and later converted a second-half penalty.

Raul Jiminez and Cesar Huerta levelled the match, which was watched by 52,787 fans.