J﻿urgen Klopp has labelled Liverpool's 4-1 defeat at Napoli last week as "the worst since I came to the club", as his side prepare to return to Champions League action on Tuesday against Ajax at Anfield.

T﻿he Reds were comprehensively outplayed in Naples and, after an enforced break with Premier League games postponed this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Klopp said he has had additional time to digest the performance with his players.

"﻿I've watched the game back plenty of times - it was a real horror show," he said. "Obviously, you then have to understand why it happened, and then look to solve it as a team.

"We have had four or five days now of absolute truth. We didn't hold back, we didn't hide anything - not to knock the players now, but to make sure where we are now."

A﻿fter going so close to a quadruple last season, Liverpool's campaign is yet to get going, with just two wins from their opening six Premier League games preceding the Napoli defeat.

"We are not over the moon about our season so far," said Klopp. "﻿This is our starting point now.

"﻿We have to make sure we sort out the problems together on the pitch and we have to realise it starts with defending.

"﻿That's what we have to do and have to show. I'm pretty sure our people will help us out too."