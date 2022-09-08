Thomas Frank has brushed aside rumours linking him to the Brighton job and insisted he is more than happy with Brentford.

After Chelsea appointed Graham Potter as their new manager, Frank has been installed as one of the favourites to replace him on the south coast, something he was unaware of until his pre-Southampton press conference.

He said: "No [I didn't know]. Chris [the press officer] just prepped me when I walked in the door, so now I know.

"But very happy here at Brentford. A lot of unfinished business to do here. We have started the season well and big potential at the club, so that's what my focus is and my focus is on the Southampton game."

On Saturday's game, Frank is hopeful the Bees can pick up their first win on the road this season.

"We will do our best to go to Southampton and get three points. We believe we have a chance at that," he said.

"I think actually last year we were quite good away from home and our performances have been there.

"Leicester was a great comeback, Crystal Palace we played a very good game and could and should have won it. Then Fulham it was a bad 20 minutes that let us down so hopefully we can create some of the performances.

"I think in general our performances have been consistent home and away so hopefully we get that extra push and get the three points away."