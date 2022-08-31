Sutton's predictions: Arsenal v Aston Villa

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

I am really worried about Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard is under pressure. This is his team this season, they had a good start last term but fell away and their signings haven't paid off so far. Philippe Coutinho hasn't clicked and that is a major factor.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are absolutely flying. It was good how they came from behind to beat Fulham. They were maybe not at their absolute best but it was a good fightback by them and I love what Gabriel Jesus brings to them.

Martin Odegaard has also stepped up. He is leading by example and bringing goals and performances.

Tom's prediction: 3-1

I can't see anything other than a win for Arsenal but we are shipping goals so I don't see us getting a clean sheet. We've dropped silly points at home in the past couple of seasons but the way we are attacking now makes us quite unpredictable and that is going to be too much for most teams, including Villa.

