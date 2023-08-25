Klopp said "there is nothing to talk about from our point of view" regarding reported interest in Mohamed Salah from the Saudi Pro League. "If there was something, the answer would be 'no'," he added.

The Reds boss says it would be helpful if the dates of the transfer window in Saudi Arabia could be aligned with those in Europe: "In the past with Russia, long ago thankfully, they had a different transfer window and could still come [to sign players after the Premier League window ended]. It's new, it's challenging for everybody and we have to learn to deal with it. But the authorities should make clear that if you want to be part of the system, do your business at the same time as the others at least."

It was a "massive" relief that Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth was later rescinded, sparing him a suspension. "I was not sure after the game, when I saw the pictures back I was sure it was not a red card, but that does not mean that our appeal will be successful," said Klopp.

On Sunday's opponents Newcastle, Klopp said: "They're an incredibly strong team, they qualified for the Champions League and [it was] fully deserved. They've made super development under Eddie Howe, with smart business. I don't want to miss anybody, but the two stand-out [additions] in this window are Tonali and Barnes - really good business. There's a massive atmosphere there so this is a tough one."