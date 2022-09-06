'It’s impossible to be perfect' - Owens on what needs to be done about VAR

Ex-international rugby union referee Nigel Owens says one of the key issues with VAR in the Premier League is the lack of communication from referees and the fact that the final decision should be made by the on-field official.

After a weekend of VAR controversy, much has been said about what football can learn from rugby's television match official (TMO).

Owens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Trying to get a perfect game is impossible.

"What happens then is that perfect becomes the enemy of the good. What you want is to make good decisions, get the big decisions right. You are not going to go through life without making an error. You are not going to play a game of football, a manager is not going to pick a team without making an error in tactics. An official is not going to referee a game without making an error.

"But what you want is to get those big decisions right. At the moment, what people are expecting - or maybe what people have been told - is that we are going to be perfect. It’s impossible to be perfect, so don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

"If you put 10 pundits in a room, they are not all going to agree on a decision. If you put 10 referees in a room, they will all have different views on why they gave that decision.

"You also then have the best match official on the field, so the final say should be with them. When they go to that monitor and look at something, they are the ones who should be making the decision and nobody else.

"The problem at the moment is you haven’t got VAR or the match official explaining to everybody that this is why I am making my decision. In rugby, referees are mic'd up. Can you have that working in football?"

