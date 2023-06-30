Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean says he would like to bring in four or five new faces over the coming weeks.

A host of players, including David Wotherspoon, Remi Matthews, Adam Montgomery and Murray Davidson (retired) left the club at the end of last season, with the Perth side are yet to make any summer signings.

“We're trying to get bodies in," MacLean said. "There are obviously constraints there. We've got budgets, we're not going to go above and beyond to sign a certain player because that's not how the club operates.

"We're working hard and we're getting close to a couple. We missed out on a couple as well, so that's just football.

"The big thing for me is we want to improve the squad, I don’t want to just bring people in to be squad players - I want to try and bring players in that are going to start.

"I've got a good group there, a good nucleus and I think we showed that in the last six games [of last season]. I'm comfortable where we are and if we can add a few then I'll be happy."