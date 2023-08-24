West Ham striker Michail Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast a "disappointing" display in the season opener at Bournemouth gave him extra motivation to "bring it" against Chelsea: "Now I'm off the mark and normally once I get one, I go on a little run so hopefully that can happen for me now.

"Against Bournemouth I didn't have the best of games and I was disappointed with that. I had to bring it this week. You can't have two bad games in the Premier League, you need to have some type of consistency.

"Obviously when you're playing, you do it because you want to do the best performances just naturally. But when you get that applause and punditry, it's a nice feeling. You get a little tingle down the spine. That punditry was unbelievable, I owe them all a drink! Just keep it coming like that!"

