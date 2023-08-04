Hibs v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Hibs have won each of their last three league meetings with St Mirren, and also won the last time they faced the Buddies on matchday one of a league season (1-0 in 2019-20).

St Mirren have only won one of their last eight top-flight trips to Hibs (D3 L4), losing both of their last two since a 1-0 victory in February 2022.

Hibs have won each of their last six Scottish Premiership season openers, last failing to win on opening day in the top flight in 2013-14 against Motherwell in a season in which they went on to be relegated.

When playing away on matchday one of a top-flight season, St Mirren are winless in seven such matches (D2 L5) since a 2-1 triumph at Inverness in 2006-07. This winless spell includes two losses in two trips to Hibs (2-1 in 2009-10, 1-0 in 2019-20).