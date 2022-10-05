F﻿ormer Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana says Trent Alexander-Arnold showed what a "special" player he is with his performance against Rangers.

A﻿lexander-Arnold scored a majestic free-kick but Lallana argued his all-round display was the most important element, especially after recent criticism.

"﻿There was so much elegance around that free-kick," Lallana told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But let's not be mistaken, that's hours and hours of practice and repetition.

"﻿It wasn't just the free-kick, though. His 10 to 15-yard passes between the lines were outstanding and those little details can set the tempo of the game early.

"﻿It's great to see him doing that, as that's his bread and butter. It was a perfect evening for him."

E﻿x-England forward Dion Dublin agreed, suggesting the reaction of the crowd at Anfield will give Alexander-Arnold a huge boost.

"﻿It was a nice touch from Jurgen Klopp to bring him off late on and give him that standing ovation," said Dublin. "Everyone in the Liverpool bubble knows how good Trent is and we've seen his quality again.

"﻿He will have an inner warmth today after that game."

L﻿isten to full analysis of Liverpool's win on BBC Sounds here