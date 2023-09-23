Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BBC Sport: "It was clear, of course, we needed that win. We had a tough run of games against good opponents. It wasn’t necessary to lose those games. Today was a must-win.

"The team spirit and how they fight together [was impressive]. It was a team attacking with 11 and defending with 11. They supported each other.

"A lot has been against us, like injuries and decisions. Like tonight, Murphy’s Law where everything goes against us. You have to fight and find a turning point. It shows the dressing room is together. They fight together.

"In stages of all of the games, we've played good football but, if you want to win, you have to do it consistently. That was a brilliant spell of the game - the pass from Evans was brilliant, the movement and finish from Bruno too.

"Last year we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League. We were disciplined and followed the rules. When we do that, it’s difficult to play against Manchetser United.

"He [Evans] gave the team calmness. His skills were brilliant, as with the goal."