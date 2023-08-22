Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal had to show a few sides to their game to earn the three points at Crystal Palace on Monday night and at the heart of it all was new signing Declan Rice.

Rice has slotted in seamlessly and throughout this game, played in several different areas of the pitch with confidence and maturity.

It's been greatly debated as to which position Rice will eventually settle in this side, but he could very well be the chameleon Arteta needs to create different tactical setups to suit different opponents and in-game situations.

At Palace in spells we saw Rice influencing further forward, completing 17 out of 19 attacking third passes, with only Bukayo Saka managing more. He was also unlucky not to get an assist for Eddie Nketiah, whose finish in the first half was poor.

Following the controversial red card for Takehiro Tomiyasu, the game turned on its head and suddenly we needed to see more of Rice's defensive qualities. They were there for all to see. Alongside his teammates the Gunners surrendered possession, but barely conceded a chance, with Rice making three blocks.

What's exciting is you can see how the 24-year-old can get even better under Arteta and subsequently take Arsenal up another level.