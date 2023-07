Livingston, St Mirren and Dundee United have joined the chase for Aaron Pressley, 21, but the Brentford centre-half may prefer to remain in England. (Scottish Sun), external

Livingston duo Esmael Goncalves and Scott Bitsindou are free to leave the club after being told they do not have a first team future by boss David Martindale. (Daily Record), external

