Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Brentford proved once again in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham that we are not a one or even a two-man team.

Despite the much-publicised absences of Ivan Toney and David Raya, as well as the injured Ben Mee, we just carried on as normal to earn our third successive home Premier League draw against Spurs.

The loss of Mee meant a back three who had never played together before of Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer and new signing Nathan Collins, in front of goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who was making his Premier League debut.

However, a good defensive performance ensured that we continued our unbeaten Premier League opening day run.

It was also the fifth time in the last six games missed by Toney that both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa had been on the scoresheet.

Mbeumo even took a Toney-style penalty to equalise!

However, Brentford’s man-of-the-match was undoubtedly the fleet-footed Rico Henry.

The left-back, the Bees’ longest-serving player, consistently turns in superb performances, with his terrific speed still amazing fans who have seen his lung-busting runs hundreds of times.

He had one assist on Sunday, nearly had a second, and also produced a vital late block – all in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate.

The 26-year-old has been ignored constantly in international squads – but with England facing Ukraine and Scotland in September, surely the time is ripe to give him a go.

It makes you wonder if he would have been selected already had he played for a bigger club.

We’re all very glad he doesn’t!