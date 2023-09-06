Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

As the ink dried on Bournemouth's final deal of the transfer window – the left-winger "loan swap" in which Leeds' Luis Sinisterra and the Cherries' Jaidon Anthony traded clubs for the rest of 2023-24 – it brought to an end a feverish summer of trading.

Milos Kerkez, Alex Scott, Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, Max Aarons and Romain Faivre (with the latter immediately loaned to Lorient) have arrived at Vitality Stadium on permanent deals, Hamed Traore's loan became permanent, while Sinisterra and Andrei Radu have joined on loan.

Meanwhile, Anthony, Mark Travers, Jamal Lowe, James Hill, Owen Bevan and Will Dennis have gone out on loan, with Jefferson Lerma, Jack Stacey, Junior Stanislas and Jordan Zemura leaving at the end of their contracts, and Ben Pearson, Siriki Dembele and Christian Saydee departing for undisclosed fees.

Boss Andoni Iraola now has the international break to bring his new squad together. As well as integrating the new players, he has been boosted by the return to fitness of Adam Smith and Marcus Tavernier, who were both among the substitutes for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Brentford, with Tavernier coming off the bench to set up David Brooks' goal.

Sinisterra was watching from the stands at Brentford, having been signed late the previous night – but is probably unaware that this is not the first time Bournemouth have concluded a "loan swap" of left-wingers.

Back in January 1993, an unusual deal was struck as Bournemouth (then in the third tier) and Coventry City (then an established top-flight club, playing in the inaugural Premier League) announced that Keith Rowland would be jumping two divisions to join the Sky Blues on a month's loan, with David Smith moving to the Cherries for a similar stint.

Little went right for Smith – named in the Bournemouth side to make his debut at home to Blackpool, he was injured in the warm-up and unable to play, with his teenage replacement Rob Murray scoring twice in a 5-1 win. Smith only recovered in time to make one unremarkable Cherries appearance just before the end of the month.

Rowland fared a little better after being "sent to Coventry", making two substitute appearances and registering an assist, but with little appetite from either club to extend the loans or seek a permanent deal, Rowland and Smith returned to their parent clubs at the end of the month.

Bournemouth and Leeds will hope the Sinisterra/Anthony swap will be more successful.

