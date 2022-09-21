'He will be very entertaining' - experts have their say on De Zerbi
Italian football expert Siavoush Fallahi believes Roberto de Zerbi's "high morals" are impressive and expects him to make an impact at Brighton.
The former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donestk manager is starting work on the south coast and BBC Radio Sussex has been getting the lowdown on the 43-year-old's style.
Fallahi has been impressed with what he has seen.
"He's a really passionate manager," Fallahi told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited. "He's a hard-working guy who is very down to earth and has high morals.
"That's been both impressive and a bit provocative. He will take the battles that many coaches in his position wouldn't have done.
"He will be really interesting to follow and will be entertaining in the Premier League."
