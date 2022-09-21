Italian football expert S﻿iavoush Fallahi believes Roberto de Zerbi's "high morals" are impressive and expects him to make an impact at Brighton.

T﻿he former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donestk manager is starting work on the south coast and BBC Radio Sussex has been getting the lowdown on the 43-year-old's style.

F﻿allahi has been impressed with what he has seen.

"﻿He's a really passionate manager," Fallahi told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited. "He's a hard-working guy who is very down to earth and has high morals.

"﻿That's been both impressive and a bit provocative. He will take the battles that many coaches in his position wouldn't have done.

"﻿He will be really interesting to follow and will be entertaining in the Premier League."

