Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, former Premier League defender Steve Brown feels it's time people stopped focusing on Decland Rice's price tag: "Most people just talk about the £100m and what he gives on the pitch, but there is a massive part to play as player off the pitch and in the dressing room.

"If you really affect how the dressing room behaves and acts as an individual, if you're as positive as Declan Rice, if you're as genuine as Declan Rice, there's a lot more to him than what he is going to bring on that football pitch and that's quite rare.

"Most people will knuckle down, do your job, go home and get paid and they don't give a lot more else. His value is more than what you just see on the pitch, so in that respect I think he is going to do his best to push that price tag to one side and just be himself.

"It comes with the territory, it's a standard thing, you're going to be stuck with it for a while – maybe a season – and then hopefully everyone can get their heads around [the transfer fee] and move on."

