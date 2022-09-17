Rangers 2-1 Dundee Utd: Who impressed?
Antonio Colak made it a 29th birthday to remember with a brace at Ibrox.
Now on nine goals for the season, his scoring knack proved crucial on a day when the home side had to dig out three points by any means.
The striker keeps it simple, always trying to occupy space in between the posts. The first goal was crashed in emphatically, the second a subtle flick following a clever dart to the front post.
If his team-mates can provide the service, the Croat will continue to find the net.