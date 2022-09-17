A﻿ntonio Colak made it a 29th birthday to remember with a brace at Ibrox.

Now on nine goals for the season, his scoring knack proved crucial on a day when the home side had to dig out three points by any means.

T﻿he striker keeps it simple, always trying to occupy space in between the posts. The first goal was crashed in emphatically, the second a subtle flick following a clever dart to the front post.

I﻿f his team-mates can provide the service, the Croat will continue to find the net.