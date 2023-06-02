Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's FA Cup final against neighbours Manchester United.

Here are some of the main headlines:

Midfielders Jack Grealish and Kevin de Bruyne have "trained well" in the past two training sessions and Guardiola's squad is "more or less fine" before the final at Wembley.

Guardiola also confirmed Stefan Ortega will start in goal, as he has throughout City's FA Cup campaign.

He says previous success or performances will count for nothing on Saturday: "Finals are all about how you will be in the 90 minutes, in that moment. It's not what you have done in the past or how good you are. It's one game, so we have to be our best to beat them.

United have improved throughout the season under Erik ten Hag, who Guardiola says "represents our profession as a manager in the best way possible".

On Ten Hag, he added: "Manchester United have an exceptional manager for many, many years."

