St Johnstone were stunned by Stenhousemuir in their Viaplay Cup opener.

Euan O'Reilly scored the only goal of the game early in the second half and Steven MacLean's Premiership side were unable to find a leveller.

Elsewhere in Group A, Stirling Albion and Ayr United drew 1-1, with Ayr winning the resulting penalty shootout.

Saints next face Alloa Athletic on Saturday. League 2 Stenny visit Championship Ayr on Tuesday.