T﻿ransfer news: Liverpool have Andre bid turned down

Liverpool have had a £25.6m (30m euros) bid for Brazil midfielder Andre, 22, turned down by Fluminense, who are reluctant to lose the player before the end of their league season in December. (ESPN)

Anfield target Ryan Gravenberch faces an uncertain future at Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga club weigh up selling the 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Fiorentina have given Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat until Friday to decide whether he wants to stay at the club amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid. (Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia)

