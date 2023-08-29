Alex Pewter, FYP podcast, external

In June, Crystal Palace were set in their goalkeeper position. There was healthy competition for the number-one jersey and certainty that either option - veteran Vicente Guaita or incumbent Sam Johnstone - were more than capable of playing to Premier League standards.

Of course, that was until the breakdown in relationship with long-time-starter Guaita as he seeks a return to Spain. His omission from the USA tour, apparent refusal to play for the club and odd social media choices threw a spanner into the works. His performances, comparable to some of the goalkeeping greats of Selhurst Park, may already be tarnished beyond repair.

The resulting player search, nominally for a Johnstone backup, resulted in a chance to move for Manchester United's Dean Henderson. An unlikely coup which was not on the agenda and one that could lead to the exit of Johnstone.

There is noted fan frustration aimed at acquiring an expensive goalkeeper at this stage instead of other priorities, but they are misguided. Given Henderson's pedigree, age and potential, this signing is viewed as an opportunity the club couldn't turn down – and is mutually exclusive of signings in other areas of the pitch.

Aged only 26, the England international could have up to a decade left of playing time at the highest level. The figure in isolation may seem eyewatering, but it is ambitious for a team often accused of being otherwise.

The innocent bystander to this Guaita/club conflict is Joe Whitworth, an injury-induced debutant last season who, unlike his academy rival Owen Goodman, has been denied a loan opportunity to advance his career as it stands, to now instead operate as the club's number three.

Rather than facing under-21 opposition, as he did on Monday, he deserves EFL competition – but he's just another moving piece in the window's final days.